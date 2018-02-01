Do you know these people? Police issue CCTV images in Bradford assault investigation

Police today released images of five people they want to trace in connection with an assault in Bradford city centre.

A 35-year-old man was left in a critical condition following the attack, which happened near Bentley’s bar on Godwin Street in the early hours of Sunday.

The man is understood to have been assaulted after intervening in a dispute between two groups of people.

He remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

West Yorkshire Police’s Det Chief Insp Chris Gibson said: “We are continuing to piece together the circumstances around this incident and from reviewing CCTV from around the time of the incident we have identified these people who may have information that could assist the investigation.

“A man is seriously ill in hospital, so we need to identify these people so we can speak to them and further understand what happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to ring Protective Services Crime via West Yorkshire Police’s 101 number or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

