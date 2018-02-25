Dogs out for Leeds Temple Newsam's Bark in the Park

Leeds’s Temple Newsam boasted some barking mad scenes today – but for some, emotions were running high as well.

St Gemma’s Hospice hosted its annual Bark in the Park event to raise money to help it care for those with cancer and other life-limiting illnesses.

Charlotte Brady's dogs Dorothy, left, and Betty.

Families led their pooches along one, three and six-mile routes around the grounds of the Tudor-Jacobean house.

The event has been going for more than a decade and each one usually raises around £16,000. It costs the Moortown-based charity £470 to care for one patient per day.

St Gemma's senior events fundraiser Charlotte Anderson-Hughes said that 470 people attended today along with more than 600 dogs - the event's biggest turnout yet.

She said: "It went really, really well. The weather held - it was cold but because it was a nice day it was really clear.

Participants enjoy Bark in the Park.

"It can be hectic and chaotic because everyone's really into it - everyone's a dog person. People love it, they meet up with friends. It's a really nice atmosphere."

Tony Cascarino took female French Bulldog, Bonie, round the three-mile route in memory of his brother Paul, who died last month after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Mr Cascarino, 62, of Seacroft said: “I’m glad we’ve done it now to help St Gemma’s Hospice. The care they give is unbelievable. It’s 24/7, how they look after them. Until you see it you don’t know.”

While he said the grief is still “quite raw”, he felt the need to give something back to the charity and has made around £240, with plans to raise more in the future.

Speaking about his late brother, Mr Cascarino said: “He was a great kid, he was a right keen fisherman.

“When we used to have a caravan he would take the kids out fishing. He was a bubbly person. He used to take his own son and my son out.”

Mr Cascarino completed the route with his wife Christine, 60, daughter Emma Cascarino Renolds, 34, and grandsons Jack, 11, Bobby, six, and Vinny, two.

Paul Cascarino, who was 68 and a retired tiler, is survived by his wife Julie and son Josh.