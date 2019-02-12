Doncaster Business Conference set to target foreign deals

The future prospects for making Doncaster a venue for international business development will be discussed at the town’s annual business conference later this year.

A raft of public and private sector business leaders will attend the Doncaster Business Conference 2019 on Thursday May 16 to discuss what the future holds for Doncaster and its impact on the local and global economy.

The conference facilitator, Hannah Essex from the British Chambers of Commerce, will question the high profile keynote speakers and panellists on their opinions about doing business in Doncaster and beyond; including the challenges and opportunities it brings, particularly during the current economic climate.

This year’s two key themes are: ‘Act Local – Embracing Doncaster’s business assets’ and ‘Think Global – Making Doncaster an international business name.’

Panellists already confirmed include Jo Miller from Doncaster Council, Suzy Brain England from the NHS, Rea Smith from Eaton, Karen Beardsley from Unipart Rail and Rachel Whittaker from Jam Horse.

Dan Fell, chief executive of Doncaster Council, said: “The conference will drive conversations between the public and private sectors about some of the key issues that matter most to Doncaster businesses – namely the opportunity to keep improving and growing.

“Our high profile guests will share their own business experiences and best practices and delegates will have the opportunity to ask questions about the issues that matter most to them such as business support, town centre development, supply chain, devolution, education and international trade.

“Doncaster Chamber is an organisation that is strongly committed to supporting business and growing the local economy and this annual event has become the opportunity for business leaders to meet, network and hear and challenge the latest thinking for Doncaster.”

The Doncaster Business Conference will take place on Thursday May 16 at the Legacy Centre.

Meanwhile more than 2,500 students from schools across the Doncaster attended Doncaster Skills Fest 2019 to gather careers advice from a range of local education providers and employers.

Run by Doncaster Chamber’s Doncaster Skills Academy, it is the largest in the region for young people to think about their future career.