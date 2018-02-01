Doncaster drug dealer caught hiding heroin and crack cocaine in Kinder Eggs, court told

A Doncaster drug dealer was caught when police raided his property and found dozens of wraps containing heroin and crack cocaine concealed inside Kinder Eggs, a court heard.

Judge Roger Thomas QC jailed Levi Gough for three-years during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court this morning, after the 22-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, relating to heroin and crack cocaine.

Susan Evans, prosecuting, told the court how Gough's offending was brought to light on January 10 this year, when police raided his home in Belmont Street, Mexborough.

She said: "The defendant was in the premises. He was searched and was found to have two Kinder Eggs containing wraps of heroin and crack cocaine."

Concealed within the Kinder Eggs were 15 wraps of heroin, weighing 3.24 grams, as well as 27 wraps of crack cocaine, with a total weight of 2.48 grams.

Gough was also found to be in possession of another two packages, containing 20 wraps of heroin, with a weight of 2.56 grams, and a further 50 wraps of crack cocaine, weighing 4.23 grams.

Ms Evans said the drugs in Gough's possession were estimated to cost approximately £1,000, and officers also found £911 in cash at the property.

Gough admitted to the heroin charge at an earlier hearing, and pleaded guilty to the crack cocaine charge during this morning's proceedings.

Defending, James Gould, told the court that Gough had started dealing drugs after falling on hard times.

He said: "He started supplying drugs at a time when he was in difficult circumstances. He had lost his job, and had to support at least one other.

"This was suggested as the means to an end, really, and he knew the risks."

Mr Gould said that when Gough was arrested, traces of cocaine and opiates were found in his system.

He added that this may partially explain Gough's motivation to earn money through selling Class A drugs.

Passing sentence, Judge Thomas told Gough: "Class A drug sellers get sent to prison, and they get sent to prison for some time."