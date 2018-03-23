Doncaster fashion guru Tan France becomes global TV star in Netflix Queer Eye reboot

A fashion guru from Doncaster has become a global TV smash hit - after starring in a reboot of Queer Eye For The Straight Guy.

Tan, who was born in Doncaster and who studied at Doncaster College, has become an overnight sensation after appearing as one of the experts in Netflix series Queer Eye, where a group of gay men give fashion, style and grooming tips and advice to a straight man.

Originally released in 2003, the show helps to transform individuals' lives.

Fashion expert Tan, one of the new five presenters, is the force behind brands like Kingdom and State and he already has more than 10,000 followers on Instagram.

An openly gay Muslim, Tan, who was born Tan Safdar in Doncaster, now lives in Salt Lake City, Utah in the USA with his husband Rob, a paediatric nurse and illustrator.

Born and raised to Pakistani and English parents, his interest in fashion began at a young age, inspired by the clothing that was made in his grandparents' factory for Disney.

After studying fashion at Doncaster College, he moved to Manchester and then to London and started working in the United States in 2008 before officially moving there in 2015.

He has worked for Zara and Selfridges and auditioned for Queer Eye knowing that he "really wanted to make some gay friends.

But he's a somewhat reluctant TV star: "I wasn't really feeling a TV show; I didn't want to be famous!" he told W magazine.

He added, "I haven't seen it since it dropped on Netflix just because I find it very uncomfortable watching myself on the show!"