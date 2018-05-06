Doncaster mayor nominated for international award

Doncaster's directly-elected mayor, Ros Jones, is the only mayor in Britain this year to be nominated for an international award.

She has served Doncaster as its mayor since 2013, and now Mayor Jones has been nominated for the 2018 World Mayor Prize.

Every two years since 2004, the prize and commendations have been awarded to outstanding mayors from around the world. Prize winner from previous years include the mayors of Melbourne, Cape Town, Mexico City, Bilbao and Calgary.

The 2018 World Mayor Project is dedicated to female mayors. Commenting on the reason Mayor Jones has been nominated, a spokesman for the World Mayor Project said: When nominating the Ros Jones, proposers stressed the Doncaster Mayor’s belief in a strong region working together rather than communities competing against each other.

They added: "Ros Jones is the only British mayor included in the 2018 World Mayor longlist. The list includes 45 women mayors from 29 countries."

Research by the City Mayors Foundation has revealed that while a number of prominent cities, like Tokyo, Madrid, Washington, Rome and Sydney have elected female mayors, only some 20 per cent of the world’s mayors are women.

The spokesman added: "The 2018 Project aims to show what outstanding women mayors achieve all over the world. By doing so, we hope to encourage more women to contemplate a career in local government and run for political office.

