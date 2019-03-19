The mill is on Great Horton Road.

Dramatic images show West Yorkshire Fire crews battle major Bradford mill fire

These dramatic images show West Yorkshire Fire crews battle with a major Bradford mill fire.

The cause of the first on Great Horton Road is still unknown but ten crews attended the scene and 2 ariel appliances.

It took place on Tuesday, March 19.

1. Bradford mill fire.

It took place on Tuesday, March 19.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The mill had been disused for years.

2. Bradford mill fire.

The mill had been disused for years.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Fire crews battled a mill fire in Bradford.

3. Bradford mill fire.

Fire crews battled a mill fire in Bradford.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Fire crews were in attendance at about 5.30pm.

4. Bradford mill fire.

Fire crews were in attendance at about 5.30pm.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3