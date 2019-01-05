Driver, 36, seriously injured after crashing into bus shelter in Halifax

Have your say

A motorist was seriously injured after his car crashed into a bus shelter in Halifax.

The man, 36, was taken to hospital in a serious condition after colliding with the shelter and wall on Long Lane, close to the junction with City Lane.

The accident happened at 11.08pm last night. The man has been driving a silver Vauxhall Astra from Mixenden in the direction of Halifax.

Police are appealing for witnesses to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 2035 of 04/01.