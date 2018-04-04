Driver airlifted to hospital after road smash near Huddersfield

A seriously injured man was airlifted to hospital this evening after a road smash on a country lane near Huddersfield.

The collision happened at a crossroads on Botany Lane at Lepton just after 5.30pm and involved a car and a van.

The car’s driver, a man in his late 20s, was left trapped between his vehicle and a dry stone wall.

He is believed to have been thrown through one of the windows of his car by the force of the collision.

Crews from Huddersfield Fire Station freed the man and he was transported to Leeds General Infirmary by air ambulance.

The driver of the van, a man in his 40s, was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary by road ambulance for a precautionary check-up.

Andy Wooler, commander of green watch at Huddersfield Fire Station, said the driver of the car was trapped for around 30 minutes.

He also appealed for motorists to take extra care while driving on country lanes.

The incident happened at Botany Lane’s junction with Gawthorpe Green Lane, Lucy Lane and Addle Croft Lane.