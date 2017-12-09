Driver hurt as truck topples on steep snow-hit North York Moors road

A truck driver was reported to have broken his ankle and was taken to hospital after his vehicle tipped over on a steep road through the North York Moors.

In snowy conditions on Chimney Bank - also known as Rosedale Chimney - yesterday, the feed truck ran into difficulties.

The road, which involves a very steep climb from the village of Rosedale Abbey is just under a mile long and at its steepest is a 30 percent gradient. Following the crash, the road was closed until further notice.

A photograph of the incident was posted on Twitter and @Ben_Bearpark tweeted: “Had to take the driver to the ambulance due to road conditions... checked cab, no1 inside, driver appeared over the brow limping, luckily no other injuries.”