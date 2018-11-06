Driver in his 30s dies in crash on North Yorkshire road

Have your say

A man in his 30s died in an accident with an HGV on the A19 near York this morning.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage following the fatal collision near Tollerton.

The incident, which happened around 7.10am, involved a black Volkswagen Passat which was travelling towards Easingwold and a tanker-style HGV which was travelling towards York.

The VW driver, who is from the York area, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle and his family have been informed.

The road remained closed until 2.45pm to allow investigators to examine the scene.

Witnesses are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or emailing mark.patterson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk .

