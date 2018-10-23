Drivers slam 'dangerous' and 'toxic' Bullerthorpe Lane in Colton where 14-year-old boy died in crash

Leeds residents have raised concerns about a country lane where a teenage boy riding his bike was struck by a van and killed.

The 14-year-old died when he and two friends, both 15, were hit by the van, which was overtaking another car, on Bullerthorpe Lane in Colton on Monday night. The two other boys do not have life-threatening injuries.

It is the same stretch of road where Rothwell teenager Amelia Hope Wake, 14, was hit by a car and killed in 2016 while trying to cross the carriageway with her friends, who were heading to McDonald's in Colton.

Comments left on Facebook suggest that many people living near the road are concerned about speeding vehicles and a lack of safety measures.

Patsy Ann: "My thoughts are with the boy's family. Something needs to be done about this, this is the second teenager killed on this road."

Gareth Bray: "That road is toxic, it's too narrow, there are no lights and it's national speed limit."

Wendy Britton: "Very sad for the boys' families and the poor boy who died. Why has such a narrow road got such a high speed limit when it’s clearly unlit without street lamps? Such a waste of a young boy's life."

Liam Jordan: "One of the worst roads for driving on, such a tight road and it’s the national speed limit with sharp bends and uneven surface. RIP lad."

Sally Turton: "So sad to read this. My heart goes out to the family of the child that has been lost and to the others who lost their friend last night."

Dawn Coleman: "Rest in peace young man, same age as my son - I've never liked that road, it's dangerous."

Billy Forbes: "How many more kids are going to be killed on Bullerthorpe Lane?"