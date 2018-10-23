Drunk man who head-butted police officer at Leeds Station and said 'I'm racist and proud' is jailed

A man who head-butted a British Transport Police (BTP) officer before racially abusing another official while drunk at Leeds Station during a Bank Holiday weekend has been jailed.

James Forrest, aged 22, of Tilbury Grove, Leeds, appeared before a West Yorkshire Magistrates’ court on October 5 and was handed an 18-week prison sentence.



Forrest was highly intoxicated at Leeds railway station and was acting in a highly anti-social manner shortly after 11pm on August 31.

A BTP officer on patrol at the station then approached Forrest and told him to leave.

But the defendant became aggressive and verbally abusive, calling officers “rats” and other derogatory terms.



As Forrest was being arrested for being drunk and disorderly, he then attacked the BTP officer by head-butting him.

When more officers were called to assist, Forrest "unleashed a torrent of verbal and racist abuse both at the station and at custody," according to BTP.

He was caught on a body camera saying “I am racist and proud”, the force added.



Forrest pleaded guilty after he was charged with being drunk and disorderly, assaulting a constable in the execution of their duty, a racially aggravated public order offence and for failing to return from police bail.



As part of his sentence, Forrest was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Sergeant James Finch from BTP, said: “Forrest’s behaviour and language was completely disgusting and I am pleased the judge handed him a prison sentence. Not only did he racially abuse some of my officers, he also assaulted one of them by violently head-butting him.



“Thanks to the overwhelming evidence against Forrest, including body-worn footage, he was forced to plead guilty to the four charges.”