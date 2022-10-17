East Garforth station incident: Woman dies after being injured on the tracks in Leeds, police confirm
A woman has died after being injured on train tracks in Leeds, police have confirmed.
British Transport Police were called to East Garforth station at about 12.45pm on Saturday (October 15).
They had received reports of a casualty on the tracks.
Paramedics were called out to help, but a woman was pronounced dead at the station.
The incident is not being treated as suspicious.
A BTP spokesperson said: “British Transport Police were called to East Garforth station at 12.44pm on Saturday 15 October following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
“Paramedics also attended and sadly a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”