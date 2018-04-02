Easter white out and traffic chaos as snow falls across Yorkshire

Much of Yorkshire woke up to a dusting of snow this Easter Monday as temperatures dropped across the region.

Bank Holiday travel was disrupted for snow forced road closures, and the Met Office issued yellow warnings across Yorkshire, including in Leeds and Sheffield.

In Gawthorpe, between Wakefield and Dewsbury in West Yorkshire, organisers of the world-famous Gawthorpe Coal Race announced the cancellation of its Children's Races due to the adverse weather, writing on Twitter "their safety is our main concern".

Organisers are monitoring conditions in case other races need to be cancelled.

Cars were photographed stuck in the snow at Ainley Top in Huddersfield, and conditions on the M62 were perilous this morning.

Up to fifteen inches of snow is expected to fall on higher ground in the North of England, with temperatures dropping to one degree in this evening in parts of Northumberland.

The A616 in South Yorkshire is closed in both directions between A628 (Hazelhead) and A6102 (Deepcar) due to severe weather conditions.

The A628 WoodheadPass is closed in both directions due to snowy weather conditions between the A616 and A57, as is the A57 Snake Pass.

A car almost runs into back of lorry as snow hits the M62. Picture: Charlotte Graham

Carleton Duck Race in Craven has been postponed due to the heavy snow.

Organisers say they "have not taken the decision likely" and will now hold the event on May Day, Monday, May 7 at 12pm.

The snow has also affected sporting fixtures - but in one case, it was recent downpours rather than the snow that pushed the final decision at Pontefract Racecourse.

The first meeting of Pontefract's new Flat season has been beaten by the rain.

Terri Sykes, of Gawthorpe, was planning to take part in her first coal race the event held today on Easter Monday. The event may have to be cancelled due to the weather. Organisers are monitoring the conditions and will make a decision in the next couple of hours.

An inspection was called on Sunday for 9am on Monday but heavy overnight rainfall left officials with no choice.

Up to 44 millimetres of rain has fallen in the past week with 10 millimetres in the last 24 hours.

The track now has standing water in places.

The conditions at the West Yorkshire venue are among the worst in living memory.

Pontefract's chief operating officer and clerk of the course Richard Hammill said: "We've had water stood in places that we've never had water standing before.

"Mr (Norman) Gundill has never seen anything like it in his 50 years here and it's as bad as I've ever seen it in my 18 years.

"It's belting it down now. We've had 10 millimetres more up to 9am and I suspect we've had another two or three already since the inspection and it's due to keep going.

"There's water stood on probably a quarter of the track. It's all over the place. It's taken as much as it can take and now it's got nowhere to go.

"We just need some respite. Our next meeting is on the 23rd - three weeks today, by which time we should have some spring like weather."