Leeds University students' hitchhiking challenge for homeless charity

A team of students from Leeds University are preparing for a hitchhiking challenge this weekend to raise cash for homelessness charity Emmaus Leeds.

The Leeds RAG Jailbreak Hitch on Saturday March 23 and Sunday 24 will see students hitchhiking as far away from Leeds as possible.

Past participants of the Leeds RAG Jailbreak Hitch fundraiser

Prizes are awarded to participants who travel the furthest with previous winners managing to hitchhike as far as Australia and Thailand.

Anna Boardman, one of the organisers of the event from Leeds RAG, said: "We’re really excited to be supporting such a worthwhile cause, and one that works so closely with the Leeds community.

"We hope to use our powers of persuasion to get as far away as far away as we can and raise as much money as possible.”

Leeds RAG is the official fundraising society of Leeds University Union.

Last year they raised £245,223 for a huge range of national and international charities.

For the latest challenge, students will work in groups of two or three to travel as far as possible within 36 hours.

Katrina Mattock, community leader of Emmaus Leeds, said: “The Leeds RAG fundraiser is a great way for students to support Emmaus Leeds whilst seeing some new places and developing their negotiation skills.

"The money raised will go towards helping our community members gain skills and experience to help them in their lives.

“On behalf of the Emmaus Leeds community I’d like to thank all those Leeds University students who are taking part and wish them well for their upcoming travels.”

Emmaus Leeds supports 26 formerly homeless people by providing them with a stable home and meaningful work for as long as they need it.

The charity has its main community building and social enterprise on St Mary’s Street, a stall at Kirkgate Market and a charity shop in Halton.

To follow they journey of hitchhiking students and support their fundraiser visit https://www.facebook.com/LeedsRagHitches

To find out more about the work of Emmaus Leeds, go to to www.emmaus.org.uk/leeds