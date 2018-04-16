Majority of children offered places at preferred primary schools across Yorkshire

EARLY indications in Yorkshire show the majority of children have been offered one of their top five preferred schools – as parents today discover if their applications for primary school places have been successful.

The Good Schools Guide predicted families in London and the south east of England were most likely to be disappointed today as they were the only English regions where there was a below 90 per cent average for applicants receiving a place at their first choice school last year.

Elizabeth Coatman, a state education consultant at The Good Schools Guide, said: “London, in particular, will struggle again to place children in their first choice schools.

“Children are still being offered places which their parents consider to be inappropriate.

“Appealing is an option, but with huge regional disparities in the success rates, you shouldn’t count on it going your way.”

Leeds City Council said that 88 per cent or 8,461 of the 9,595 applicants have been given a place at their first choice, which is one per cent higher than last year.

Overall, 97 per cent have been offered one of their top five preferred schools, the same percentage as last year.

Coun Lisa Mulherin, executive member for children and families said: “We’ve met the challenge creating 12,000 new primary school places in the city since 2009, and despite the parts of the city facing particularly significant pressure, we have through good planning and hard work with our city’s schools been able to offer more families one of their top preferences this year.”

A total of 1,821 children in York, or 94.2 per cent of the 1,935 that applied, were given their first preference, an increase of 1.3 per cent from last year.

Coun Keith Myers, executive member for education, children and young people, said: “Our schools in York continue to provide an educational experience that is among the best in the UK. It’s a reason why many families choose to settle in the city.”

In the East Riding of Yorkshire, there were 3,063 applications for reception places, with 3,040 or 99.2 per cent getting places at one of their three choices of school and 2,992 or 97.7 per cent getting their first choice of school.

A total of 23 children could not be given places at any of their three chosen schools and have been offered places at schools near their homes.

More than 94 per cent of 3,198 children applying for primary school places Hull have been allocated their first preference school this year. This year 99 per cent of primary children received one of their three preferences, an increase from 98 per cent.

Coun Julie Abraham, portfolio holder for children, young people and education, said: “At a time when many areas in the country are facing real difficulties in finding enough primary school places, it is good to see that we are still able to give most parents places for their children at the schools they want. Getting the balance right between the number of school places and the expected demand is always difficult.”