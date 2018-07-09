Efit issued of mugger who left woman, 62, injured

Have your say

Police have issued an Efit of a man following a street robbery which left a woman needing hospital treatment.

Officers are trying to find the man who rode up to the woman on May Tree Avenue around 10am last Thursday on a bicycle and grabbed her handbag.

As she hung on she fell over and was dragged along the floor by the suspect.

She was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries to her head, thigh, shin, feet and hands.

A cream Radley handbag, red Biba purse, a Samsung phone, keys and makeup were stolen.

The man, thought to be aged 30 to 35, was wearing a dark blue tracksuit and baseball cap. He rode off towards James Reckitt Avenue.