Pateley Bridge

Eight lesser-known Yorkshire towns that are worth a visit

If you're fed up of the tourist traps of York, Harrogate, Scarborough and Whitby, we've rounded up some alternative local destinations away from the spotlight.

These smaller towns and villages aren't always on the tourist map, but they're still amazing places to visit.

1. Beverley

2. Wentworth

3. Bedale

4. Pateley Bridge

