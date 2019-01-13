Eight lesser-known Yorkshire towns that are worth a visit
If you're fed up of the tourist traps of York, Harrogate, Scarborough and Whitby, we've rounded up some alternative local destinations away from the spotlight.
These smaller towns and villages aren't always on the tourist map, but they're still amazing places to visit.
1. Beverley
The East Yorkshire market town has a glorious Minster, a quaint Georgian quarter and a thriving independent shopping and foodie scene. It's also become a magnet for cyclists due to the flat Wolds landscape, and has hosted the Tour de Yorkshire.
This village near Rotherham is home to Wentworth Woodhouse, which has the longest facade of any house in Europe. The follies in its grounds, surrounding country park and preserved estate cottages are also worth exploring.
Another historic market town with plenty of charm that is sometimes overshadowed by nearby Richmond. Its attractions include a heritage railway, an 18th century apothecary's store and an underground ice house.