There's been a boom in the cookery school industry in Yorkshire - their classes are proving popular for corporate team-building and as 'experience' gifts. Many now offer on-site residential accommodation so you can do a course over several days. Here are some of Yorkshire's best.

1. The Grand Hotel, York The hotel's new 1m cookery school has just opened in an industrial-style basement kitchen that used to be offices. Andrew Dixon is the head tutor, and it's designed to be accessible for a range of abilities. freelance Buy a Photo

2. Malton Cookery School The school began as a pop-up at the Malton Food Festival in 2014, but owner Gilly Robinson now has permanent premises. They don't do demonstrations, focus on recipes that can be easily replicated and use local ingredients jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Swinton Cookery School, near Ripon Housed in a converted Georgian stable block on the Swinton Park estate, pupils cook with fruit and veg from the four-acre walled kitchen garden and game from the estate. Classes range from Sunday roasts to Thai cooking. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Yorkshire Wolds Cookery School, Driffield Owner Alison Johnson offers on-site accommodation to clients. The courses reflect food trends - there are vegan classes - change regularly and are taught by guest chefs jpimedia Buy a Photo

