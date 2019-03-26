Elderly couple seriously injured in hit and run crash near Selby

North Yorkshire Police are today appealing for witnesses and information following a serious car crash near Selby.

The collision happened at 3.23pm on Sunday, March 24 on a roundabout known as the 'wishing well' roundabout at the junction of the A63 and the A1041 near Selby.

- > Former Ampleforth College monk charged with 23 historic child sex offences



A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "During the incident, a white Vauxhall Corsa van collided with a grey Hyundai Tucson, causing the Hyundai to collide with a traffic island and road sign.

"The Vauxhall Corsa left the scene without stopping and will have had damage to the front of the vehicle."

The two occupants of the Hyundai, a man and a woman in their seventies, suffered serious injuries and were taken to York Hospital.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The Corsa is believed to have travelled south on the A19 and around the A63 before the crash.

Officers investigating the incident are appealing for anyone who may have been on the A63 or A19 around the time of the crash, or who saw either vehicle before or after to get in touch.

Anyone who has any dashcam footage of the collision, or the Vauxhall Corsa, is also asked to contact police.

Witnesses or those with any information are asked to contact TC Martin Hayes on martin.hayes@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or via 101, option 2 quoting reference number 12190053067.