Elderly man dies after crash into stone wall in Yorkshire as police launch appeal

An elderly man has died after a crash into a stone wall, police said.

On Wednesday May 22 at 11.26am, it was reported that a red Vauxhall Vectra collided with a stone wall at the junction with Chapel Street in Ardsley.

The driver of the vehicle, an 82-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he died, police said.Officers in South Yorkshire are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who was in the area at the time with dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.

You can pass information to police online or by calling 101.

Quote incident number 292 of May 22, 2024 when you get in touch.

Dashcam and CCTV footage can be shared via [email protected]