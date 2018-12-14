Ellie Goulding is expected to marry at this Yorkshire mansion

Singer Ellie Goulding has reportedly been seen visiting the village church in South Yorkshire where she is likely to marry her fiance.

The star's partner Caspar Jopling's mother and stepfather live in a historic mansion near Doncaster where the couple are expected to hold their wedding reception after a ceremony in the nearby church.

The Sun claims she signed her name in the parish register at All Saints in Frickley, close to Grade II-listed Frickley Hall.

Eton-educated art dealer Caspar, who lives in New York, is the son of the Hon Nicholas Jopling and Jayne Warde-Aldam, who are now divorced.

His mother and her second husband, Charles Warde-Aldam, live at Frickley Hall, the Warde-Aldam family seat which was built in 1760, with their daughters from her second marriage.

The family are well-known in equestrian circles and hold the Frickley Horse Trials on their estate, as well as hosting hunt meets.

Caspar's father's family, the Joplings, also have strong Yorkshire connections and come from a line of farmers in the Thirsk area. His grandfather is the former MP Michael Jopling, who served as Deputy Lieutenant of North Yorkshire.

Caspar and Ellie announced their engagement in August.