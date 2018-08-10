Busy Harrogate road plagued with potholes 'for years' will finally be resurfaced

A busy Harrogate road which has been plagued with potholes for 'years', will be closed for three weeks for resurfacing works.

Residents living along Beckwith Road have been calling for the street to be resurfaced for years, as many motorists use the route as a rat-run to access Cardale Park business park.

Work will begin on Monday August 13 and will close the busy residential estate for three weeks.

North Yorkshire County Councillor Jim Clark, who represents Harrogate Harlow and has campaigned to have Beckwith Road resurfaced, said: "Local residents and road users alike will be delighted that work is due to start at last on the resurfacing of Beckwith Road.

"I can't wait to see the finished job and have a smooth surface after many years of potholes."

The area has been the subject of various schemes by Yorkshire Water, which has seen temporary traffic light systems in place and road closures since the start of this year.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for highways, said: “We are very pleased indeed finally to get access to this road following extensive work by Yorkshire Water.

"This is a very heavily used residential estate road taking far more traffic than was ever intended, and its condition reflects that heavy usage. We can now get much needed resurfacing work under way.”

Now the work is set to be completed in two phases:

The first week will see closure of the section between the roundabout and Beckwith Avenue.

Traffic will be diverted down Beckwith Avenue, Harlow Avenue and Pannal Ash Road and back to the roundabout.

Phase two will begin in week two and will involve closure of the section between Beckwith Avenue and Otley Road.

Traffic will be diverted down Beckwith Avenue, Harlow Avenue, Pannal Ash Road and on to Otley Road.

In week three, one day will be taken to install speed humps on the phase one section.

On this day, diversions will revert to those during phase one - at present it is planned that this day will be Wednesday August 29.

Ambassadors will assist vehicles requiring access to properties within the closure and they will be stationed at either end.

Resurfacing is also planned on Bower Road and Cheltenham Mount between 7pm and midnight from Tuesday September 4 to Friday September 8.

During this time the road will be closed from just past Asda to Cheltenham Crescent.

The diversion route for people entering at the Bower Road end will be via East Parade, Station Bridge, Station Parade, Victoria Avenue, West Park, Parliament Street, Kings Road and Cheltenham Crescent.

Vehicles travelling from the Cheltenham Mount end will be diverted via Cheltenham Crescent, Station Parade, Station Bridge and East Parade.

Vehicles will be able to access Asda from East Parade down Bower Road, but no further. Outside the specified working hours the road will be open.