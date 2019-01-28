Developer eyes up land in Beckwithshaw for 1,000 houses and two primary schools

Have your say

Harrogate residents could soon face plans to build 1,000 new houses, two primary schools and retail units in Beckwithshaw.

Developers have submitted an application to Harrogate Borough Council to carry out an Environmental Impact Assessment on the land at Windmill Farm just off Otley Road.

The land at Windmill Farm, Beckwithshaw.'Credit: Google

Carter Jonas has submitted the application on behalf of Anwyl Land, which seeks to assess the impact of building up to 1,000 dwellings including landscaping, open space, parkland, highway improvements, two primary schools, and a community use shop.

The site has been identified in the Harrogate District Local Plan as a residential allocation with a potential for 776 dwellings.