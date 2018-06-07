Weekend weather round-up: What to expect in Yorkshire over the next three days

Have your say

Will the weather this weekend be gloriously warm and sunny or will it be bleak and grey?

Here’s the weather forecast for Yorkshire over the next three days.

In general, the weather will be warm, but cloudy, with some localised showers and brighter skies throughout the weekend.

Friday June 1

Highs of: 17°C

Lows of: 11°C

Mostly cloudy with light winds and localised showers affecting the area during the morning. Drier conditions are likely during the afternoon with fewer showers. Maximum temperature of 17°C.

Saturday June 2

Highs of: 18°C

Lows of: 10°C

Similar conditions continuing with mainly cloudy mornings and brightening skies later on, with a small chance of slow-moving heavy showers developing during the afternoon periods.

Maximum temperature of 18°C will be reached at 16:00, before they then begin to dip at around 22:00.

Sunday June 3

Highs of: 20°C

Lows of: 11°C

Again, similar conditions continuing with mainly cloudy mornings and brightening skies later on, with a small chance of slow-moving heavy showers developing during the afternoon periods.

These slow-moving showers are also particularly likely on Monday and Tuesday, perhaps with thunder.