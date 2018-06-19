Yorkshire set for heatwave that could last weeks as Mediterranean air sweeps over the UK

Temperatures could rise up to 30C in Yorkshire next week as a heatwave sweeps the UK.

The high pressure over the UK will bring in hot Mediterranean air and the Met office expects the warm weather to continue over the next few weeks.

A trip to the seaside could be on the cards over the next few weeks as temperatures soar.

The next couple of days are going to be cooler but mainly dry and there will be a few sunny spells.

Temperatures start to rise on Thursday - right in time for the official start of summer. However, the weather will remain cool due to the Northwesterly breeze.

By the weekend temperatures should reach between 19C and 21C as the winds ease.

Next week gets off to a great start with forecasts suggesting highs of 24C and above.

Here is the official Met Office forecast for Yorkshire this week:

Today:

After some early sunshine, cloud will increase through the morning, although with brighter spells for some through the day. Most places will remain dry, although intermittent light rain or drizzle may affect the Pennines by evening. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Tonight:

Outbreaks of rain will slowly spread south through the night with some heavier bursts over the Pennines later. A brisk southwesterly wind will pick up. Minimum temperature 14 °C.

Wednesday:

Rain will become lighter and patchier through the morning and early afternoon with winds easing. Most places drier and brighter by late afternoon, although cooling down quickly in the evening. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Mainly dry with sunny spells Thursday, although rather cool in a northwesterly breeze. Remaining dry and sunny Friday and Saturday with winds easing. Daytime temperatures gradually increasing although cool overnight.