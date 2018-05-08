Yorkshire weather: How long will this heatwave last and what can we expect for the rest of the week?

Yorkshire's mini-heatwave looks set to continue for at least another day... but there are warnings of thunderstorms as we advance through the week.

Britons heading back to work after the hottest early May Bank Holiday weekend on record will enjoy the sweltering temperatures for one more day before the mercury dips.

People enjoy the hot summer sun on the beach at South Bay in Scarborough on Monday. Picture by Simon Hulme

The Bank Holiday sunshine - which saw England swelter in record-breaking highs of 28.7C (83.6F) - is expected to stick around for one more day before a front bringing cloud and rain pushes in from the West.

Leeds hit 24C yesterday while York went two better at 26C but come Wednesday things are going to be much cooler at around 14C and there is likely to be a lot more cloud and a threat of showers.

Thunderstorms are a threat on Tuesday evening.

Met Office Forecaster Helen Roberts said highs of 28C (82.4F) were expected on Tuesday, with the South East and central southern England seeing the warmest conditions, followed by a "massive drop in temperature" as the week progresses.

She said: "Much of England will have a really decent morning, lots of sunshine.

"It gradually clouds over across West Midlands into the early afternoon, but central and eastern areas tend to hold onto the sunshine for longer."

The warm weather might trigger thunderstorms late Tuesday afternoon and into the evening."

From Wednesday, it will be "nowhere near as warm" as the Bank Holiday temperatures, she said, with temperatures struggling to hit 20C (32F) and most likely resting in the mid teens.

On Monday afternoon the mercury hit 28.7C (83.6F) in Northolt, west London, making it the hottest early May Bank Holiday Monday and weekend since records began.

Those hoping for a repeat scorcher next weekend will be disappointed, as it is forecast to be "decidedly cooler and more unsettled than the one just gone".

Yorkshire weather for today:

After a largely sunny start, cloud will build as temperatures rise. It will become very warm, which may trigger a few heavy and perhaps thundery showers, before cloudier and cooler conditions arrive later, with a chance of a little rain. Maximum Temperature 25 °C.

Yorkshire weather for tonight:

Cloudy this evening with perhaps a little patchy rain, soon becoming dry and clearer from the west. With the light winds some patchy mist and fog may develop. Minimum Temperature 7 °C.

Yorkshire weather for Wednesday:

Dry and largely sunny morning, with any early patchy mist and fog soon clearing. Then cloud and outbreaks of rain arrive from the west late afternoon and evening. Maximum Temperature 19 °C.

Yorkshire outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Cooler through this period, with temperatures nearer normal. Sunshine and a few showers for Thursday, followed by a chilly night, Friday becoming breezy and cloudier. Saturday sunny spells and showers.