Ex-Chancellor George Osborne calls for the North to be given full power over railways

George Osborne has backed calls for northern leaders to be given full powers over the region's railways.

The intervention from the Conservative former Chancellor and Northern Powerhouse architect comes following an unprecedented display of unity from the North's newspapers, which called on Prime Minister Theresa May to lead the Government's response to chaos on services operated by Northern rail.

One of the demands was for Transport for the North (TfN), the country's first sub-national transport body, to be given the necessary powers and money to have full oversight of all local, suburban and regional services, working in tandem with infrastructure operator Network Rail.

Mr Osborne, now editor of London's Evening Standard newspaper, backed the calls, saying "decisions about the North should be taken in the North".

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has mainly blamed Network Rail for the misery faced by Northern rail passengers over the last two weeks following the botched introduction of new timetables on May 20.

The Yorkshire Post says: Enough is enough. Region’s newspapers unite to urge Theresa May to halt North’s rail shambles



But questions have been raised about Mr Grayling's oversight of the state-funded infrastructure operator, given that the timetable changes went ahead despite delays in engineering works.

Mr Osborne tweeted: "Ongoing chaos on northern railways makes case for devolving full power and responsibility to the new Transport for the North overwhelming. It was always what we intended. Whitehall will resist but decisions about the North should be taken in the North."

Leeds City Council leader Judith Blake has demanded for TfN to be empowered to "deal robustly" with franchise holders such as Northern, including being able to remove their contracts and levy other "substantial sanctions", ahead of a meeting with Rail Minister Jo Johnson on Tuesday.

Payouts for rail passengers in timetabling chaos



Cllr Blake, who is also a member of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, said: “My absolute immediate priority is for Government, Northern Rail and Network Rail to alleviate the chaos that has been inflicted on rail passengers across Leeds City Region and the North of England since the new timetables were introduced.

“This is the message I will deliver to them today on behalf of all Northern leaders.

“It’s time for the Government to get a grip and put their words into action. They need to force from Northern Rail a comprehensive, simple and substantial compensation plan for the North’s passengers and, if necessary, to administer it if Northern Rail prove incapable. Compensation months later is no good to passengers suffering disruption now.

Live: Northern rail chaos revealed as we go out on the trains to force change





“If the last two weeks’ confusion and dithering have shown us anything it is that we need the powers in the North to monitor train operators and if necessary to fine them when the service they should provide is lacking, or to withdraw the franchise if problems persist. We cannot allow this appalling impact on the North’s economy or travelling public to happen again.

“The Secretary of State and his team say they have taken responsibility - it’s now time for action. The North has waited long enough.”

Meanwhile, an MP who met Mr Grayling for talks about Northern last night described it as a "polite exchange of views".

The Transport Secretary met the MP after announcing an inquiry into the Northern debacle and a special compensation scheme for passengers.