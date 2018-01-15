EY appoints new head for Yorkshire

EY has appointed a new head of Transaction Support for Yorkshire and the North East, underlining its commitment to ​doing more deals in the regions.​ ​

Mark Allcroft joins as a partner and will be responsible for growing EY’s Transaction Support business across Yorkshire and the North East.

Mr Allcroft previously spent 18 years at KPMG, where he supported corporate and private equity clients across a wide variety of sectors and deal situations both domestically and overseas.

​He will support the development of EY’s innovation strategy with a specific focus on the use of technology, data and analytics in M&A.

​He studied Physics at Durham University before qualifying as an accountant and is originally from Sheffield. The Owls supporter has relocated back to Sheffield with his family, having lived in London for the last 13 years.

M​r​ Allcroft said: “I couldn’t have timed my move back home to the North any better – there is a real buzz and sense of ambition amongst my fellow partners and the team here in Leeds.

“EY recognises that our regions are important drivers of UK growth, which should come as no surprise when you look at the diverse nature, quality and entrepreneurial flair of the businesses and private equity investors in the region.”

Rob Jones and James Moore have also recently relocated to the region to lead EY’s Debt Advisory and Transactions Tax businesses and earlier in the year Hilary Heap and Mark Clephan were made partners in the firm’s Valuations & Business Modelling and Corporate Finance teams respectively.

M​r Allcroft added: “The team we currently have here in Yorkshire is full of energy, enthusiasm and has a wealth of experience, having worked on many high profile transactions across the UK. One of my priorities is to develop this core team and, over the next 12 months, complement it with a number of new appointments.

“Our ambition and intent is clear. In the last 12 months, EY has already invested in its regional transactions practice with additions to our debt advisory, corporate finance, valuations, tax, law, strategy and operations capability, which puts us in great shape to provide the support our clients need whether that’s buying and integrating a business, raising debt or capital on the public markets or looking at disposing of non-core assets. Take this capability, coupled with our analytical technology, and we really do have a compelling proposition.

“I’m very fortunate that my career has allowed me to work in so many countries and work with so many brilliant people and businesses and I look forward to that good fortune continuing here in Yorkshire​.​”