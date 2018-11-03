Fire leaves old school building in Hull badly damaged

A fire broke out at a disused school building near Hull city centre in the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters were summoned to the premises on Charterhouse Lane at around 1.20am and used an aerial platform in order to douse the flames from above.

One hose reel jet, another main jet and two breathing apparatus were used by fire crews to extinguish the blaze which left both the inside and the outside of the building badly damaged.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service estimated that some 70 per cent of the roof had been destroyed by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.