Firefighters break down door to rescue man from smoke-filled house

Firefighters rescued a man after using a door ram to smash their way into a smoke-logged house in East Yorkshire today.

The firefighters were called to the property on Inmans Road, off Magdalen Lane, in Hedon, near Hull, just after 5am.

A spokeswoman for Humberside Fire & Rescue Service said the house had become filled with smoke after a pan of food was left “smouldering” on a hob.

The man rescued from the property was given treatment for the effects of smoke inhalation.

The brigade spokeswoman said the alarm was thought to have been raised by a neighbour.