Firefighters tackle blaze at bungalows terrace in Seamer

Fire crews are tackling a fire at a set of four bungalows in North Yorkshire.

Staff from Stokesley fire station are in Seamer, with further crews on the way.

A terrace of four bungalows is on fire, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a tweet, but have not yet released a street address.

At least three further fire engines and ladder platform are on route. Two breathing apparatus sets and two hoses are in use.

Crews have been removing roof tiles and damping down using two hose reels, and said they are "likely to remain on scene for some time".

North Yorkshire Police said houses have been evacuated and urged people to stay away from the area.