Firefighters tackled a blaze at a dye company in Kirklees.

The fire, at Holmfirth Dyers, Ribbleden Dye Works, Holmfirth, happened at about 00:20am today Sautrday).

Ten crews were called to the scene after reports that the entire building was involved in the blaze.

They used eight large jets and an aerial unit to extinguish the flames.

The building housed dyes and chemicals.