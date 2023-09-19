A man was taken to hospital from Flamingo Land caravan park on Sunday after suffering a knife wound injury, police said.

Police were contacted at 4pm on Sunday September 17 with a report of a man with chest injuries at a caravan at Flamingo Land Caravan Park in Kirby Misperton, York.

Officers attended and located the man, who was taken to hospital by land ambulance for further treatment for a knife wound to the chest.

Air ambulance attended the scene, but were not required to transport the man to hospital according to police.

A scene guard was put in place to allow officers to determine the circumstances around the incident.

Following enquiries, it was determined that the injuries were self-inflicted and no other party was involved, police confirmed.