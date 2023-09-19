Flamingo Land incident: Air ambulance lands at Flamingo Land as man suffers knife wound to chest at caravan park
A man was taken to hospital from Flamingo Land caravan park on Sunday after suffering a knife wound injury, police said.
Police were contacted at 4pm on Sunday September 17 with a report of a man with chest injuries at a caravan at Flamingo Land Caravan Park in Kirby Misperton, York.
Officers attended and located the man, who was taken to hospital by land ambulance for further treatment for a knife wound to the chest.
Air ambulance attended the scene, but were not required to transport the man to hospital according to police.
A scene guard was put in place to allow officers to determine the circumstances around the incident.
Following enquiries, it was determined that the injuries were self-inflicted and no other party was involved, police confirmed.
The man has since been discharged from hospital and is receiving the necessary ongoing support.