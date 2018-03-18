Flood alert issued for Yorkshire coastline

The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning for the Yorkshire coastline tonight.

The authority warned about conditions at Sandsend in North Yorkshire between 4.45pm and 7.15pm.

A spokesperson said: "This flood warning remains in force as strong easterly winds and spring high tides continue to bring a risk of wave overtopping and spray at Sandsend. "

They added: "Members of the public are advised to take care in the area due to the risk of increased wave heights, windblown spray and debris during high water.

"Conditions are forecast to improve on Monday with wind speeds easing and with a more northerly direction. We will continue to monitor the situation."