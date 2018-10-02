Football-mad Hull teen airlifted to Leeds hospital as heart stops twice following 'altercation' at school

The mother of a young teenager who was knocked out at his school has told how his heart stopped twice after being floored by a single punch.

Leanne Tinsdale, 35, was left fearing her 13-year-old son Oliver Whitehead might die after was left with a serious head injury after an incident on Friday afternoon (September 28), which required him to be airlifted to hospital in Leeds from his school in Hull.

Football mad Oliver was then airlifted 77 miles from his school to Leeds General Infirmary.

Oliver, a year 9 pupil at Withnersea High School, Hull, was knocked out cold by a single punch to the temple in the canteen at lunchtime - by someone he had known.

Thankfully, Oliver has since been awoken from his induced coma and is making good process sitting up unaided.

However the motive for the attack still remains unclear.

Speaking about the “weekend from hell” full-time mum Leanne said: “The whole thing is such a blur. I was so worried about him.

“I got a call from the school on Friday afternoon saying there had been an incident and that Oliver was at Hull Royal Infirmary.

“So I rushed there but when I got there two police officers were waiting.

“It was awful, I can’t even explain it. My mind jumped to the worst. I thought is he even alive.”

Oliver was placed in an induced coma for a nerve-wracking 24 hours before he woke up on Sunday morning.

Leanne was then informed that due to the extent of Oliver’s injuries he was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary.

The mum-of-three said: “I felt so helpless I was miles away from him so it was another few hours by the time I actually got to his bedside.

“He was fitting in the bed when I saw him, it was awful. I just wanted him to be OK.

“It was then I was told his heart had stopped twice, once at school and then again in the air ambulance with paramedics resuscitating him.

“Time went so slow, I was just praying that he was going to pull through and be alright.”

Speaking about how Oliver is doing, Leanne said: “He was very distressed and confused and he couldn’t remember much.

“But we are all just over the moon he is awake and seems to be OK.

“It’s been an emotional rollercoaster and I am exhausted but the main thing is that Oliver is awake and seems alright.”

Oliver will remain on the heart ward at Leeds as they test for underlying heart problems before he is transported to Hull Royal Infirmary on Wednesday (3rd).

Humberside Police have confirmed they are investigating the circumstances around the incident and have arrested two boys.

A spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of an altercation at a school in the East Riding area on Friday morning, just after 11am.

“A teenage boy was taken to hospital after falling unconscious shortly after the incident. He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

"His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

"Two teenage boys were arrested in connection with the incident, both have been bailed while inquiries continue.”

A spokeswoman for East Riding Council, speaking on behalf of the school, said: “East Riding Council is aware of an incident which took place at an East Riding school on Friday.

“We are working with Humberside Police and the school’s head teacher to make sure the families, pupils and staff at the school are supported.”