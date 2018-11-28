Footballer's appeal after sister punched by 'complete stranger' near a Yorkshire bus Station

A professional footballer has shared an appeal after his sister was punched on her way to work in a Yorkshire city.

Billy Waters revealed the details of the shocking incident, which happened at 11am on Friday as she was heading to work in Leeds.

Billy, who plays for Northampton Town, said that 'a complete stranger' punched his sister near the bus station.



It appears that the attack was unprovoked and for no reason.



Billy said: "A complete stranger punched my 20 year old sister at 11am on 23/11/18 on her way to work.



"This happened in Leeds near the bus station. If anyone knows anything about it please get in touch with the police. I hope the idiot that did it sees this and realises what he’s done."

The tweet was met with a groundswell of support.

@Scienceminded said: "She’s so beautiful. Ibuprofen, ice, aloe and lots of hugs. I will pray that he is caught. Peace be with you."

Janet Baker said: "Oh my word I'm so sorry your sister had to suffer such brutality"

Billy, who plays for Northampton Town, said that 'a complete stranger' punched his sister near the bus station.

@Davey15174809 said: "Dear God my son is at uni there in Leeds and I worry enough. And I hope the idiot is caught and caught soon for assaulting the poor lass."

Did you see what happened? Call police on 101.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted on Duke Street in Leeds on Friday 23 November.

"The incident happened at around 1050am when the 20-year-old was hit in the face.

"She was left with facial injuries as a result.

"Enquires into the incident remain ongoing and any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting log number 13180587888"



Read more at: https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/news/crime/footballer-s-appeal-after-sister-punched-by-complete-stranger-near-leeds-station-1-9462229