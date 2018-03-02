For sale in Yorkshire: Best B&B in the world and a guest house by the sea

This property was named best B&B in the world in the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Awards in 2015 thanks to its stylish interiors, attention to detail, super-comfy beds and fantastic breakfasts.

Owners Andrew and Sue Burrell are more than happy to pass on the secrets of their success and help buyers who want to continue the business, though the property would also suit those who want a private dwelling.

Mount Pleasant South, Robin Hood's Bay

It is in the heart of Masham but is tucked away in a quiet backwater within a stone’s throw of the market square. It is made up of three distinct buildings, connected internally, including the old Poor House which is believed to date from 1580, Masham’s Elizabethan jail and the town’s former fire station,

The accommodation is arranged over three floors and includes an entrance hall, sitting room, dining room, kitchen with breakfast area, a shower room and a study/playroom. On the first floor is an en-suite bedroom, a house shower room, with two further bedrooms and a bathroom on the second floor. Outside, there is a garage and garden. www.millgate-masham.co.uk

Millgate, Masham

Price: £449,950

Contact: Carter Jonas, tel: 01423 523423, www.carterjonas.co.uk

This nine bedroom semi-detached guest house comes with sea views, a south-facing garden and plenty of parking.

It has entrance porch, sitting room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom and two bedrooms, along with a second entrance porch to the ground floor.

On the first floor there are four bedrooms with en suites and on the second floor there are a further three bedrooms all with en suites.

Outside, there is a drive and paved patio to the front of the house and a paved garden at the rear.

The house, which is at the top of the village, has been modernised by the owners and is fitted with three phrase electric and a pressurised water system. The fire alarms work on a wireless system.

Reeds Rains say the property could also be “a holiday let/home or permanent residence.”

Price: £540,000

Contact: Reeds Rains, tel: 01947 820066, www.reedsrains.co.uk