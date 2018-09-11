Foreign Office contact family after Leeds man Sean Hercules dies in Spain

A man from Leeds has died on Spain's Costa del Sol.

The circumstances of Sean Hercules's death have not yet been confirmed but the Foreign Office are providing consular assistance to his family.

He is thought to have died in the town of Estepona, near Malaga, which is popular with British tourists.

Sean is believed to have been in his late 30s and to have lived in both Harehills and Holbeck.

A Foreign Office statement read:

"Our staff are in contact with the family of a British man following his death in Spain, and have offered them support and advice on bereavement abroad.”

In 2006 Sean was convicted of shooting a man outside Warehouse nightclub in Leeds with a sawn-off shotgun and jailed for six years. He had been given a previous prison sentence in 2001 for his involvement in a robbery at a post office on North Farm Road in Gipton.