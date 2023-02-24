Emergency services responded to reports of a fire at the site on Thornton road, Bradford at 10.40am on Friday,
Crews from Bradford Fire Station, Odsal Fire Station, Cleckheaton Fire Station and Shipley Fire Station are all in attendance plus an aerial appliance.
The building is being transformed “into a world-class entertainment facility” by Bradford Live.
A social media statement from Bradford Live confirmed the fire broke out below the dome of the south turret of the building.
Nobody has been hurt, it was confirmed.
The statement read: “A fire broke out this morning in the roof space below the dome of the south turret.
"The fire was localised and has been contained by the fire service, who arrived promptly on the scene.
"The fire is now out and no one has been hurt. We will give an update with any further news.”