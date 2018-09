Have your say

POLICE are hunting four teenagers who attacked and robbed a man in Hull.

Humberside Police said it was reported the teenagers stole cash from the man on Perran Close, Bransholme, Hull, at around 11pm on Saturday. (Sept 22)

The teenagers were all described as white, around 5ft 7in tall, of slim build and wearing black clothing.

One of the boys was reportedly riding a silver coloured mountain bike.

Call police with information on 101 quoting log number 7 of 23/09/18.