Fresh appeal after arsonist uses accelerant to set car on fire in Bradford driveway

Police are making a fresh appeal for information after an arsonist used an accelerant to set a car on fire in a driveway.

The arsonist is believed to have driven to the address, in Woodlark Close, Clayton Heights, and used the accelerant to set a Vauxhall Zafira alight before driving off towards Cooper Lane.

The attack happened at about 1.30am on September 5.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Katie Jones, of Bradford District CID, said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at around this time.

“The fire was so serious that it caused some damage to a neighbouring property.”

Anyone with information can contact Bradford District CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13180442134, or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.