Fresh appeal after lorry driver dies in A1 North Yorkshire crash

Police have issued a fresh appeal to trace a motorist who may have witnessed a fatal crash in North Yorkshire.

The collision occurred at about 7am on Tuesday on the A1 northbound close to junctions 49 and 50 near Ripon and Leeming Bar.

It involved a lorry, which collided with a stationary car transporter that had broken down in the inside line.

The lorry driver, 55, from Suffolk, died at the scene.

North Yorkshire Police has today (Thursday) appealed for the driver of another lorry, seen travelling north shortly before the collision, to come forward.

A force spokeswoman said the driver "took evasive action" to avoid the car transporter, and moved onto the hard shoulder.

They also appealed for anyone with dash-cam footage recorded around the time of the collision to get in touch.

The road was closed for about 12 hours while emergency services responded to the collision, causing widespread delays on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 12180089977.