Fresh appeal for help to find missing Huddersfield teenager Eli Jones

Fears are growing for the welfare of a teenager who has not been seen since August.

Police have made a renewed appeal for information about the whereabouts of Eli Jones, also known as Eli Child, last seen in the Fixby area of Huddersfield at 1.30am on August 29.

The 16-year-old has links to Skegness and could have travelled there, West Yorkshire Police said.

A police spokesperson said: "Eli is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build, with short, light brown hair and hazel coloured eyes. It’s not known what he was wearing at the time he went missing.

"Officers are re-appealing for information on Eli’s whereabouts as there have been no confirmed sightings of him since he was reported missing.

"Extensive enquiries have been ongoing by Kirklees CID."

Anyone with information should call police on 101.