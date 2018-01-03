From homeless to entrepreneur

A previously homeless young man, who is turning his life around through entrepreneurship, has been recognised at a House of Commons reception.

She said: “Aaron is exceptionally bright, very focused and knew exactly what he wanted to do. He is very appreciative of all the help that he’s been given as part of the MC4C project. He was a bit apprehensive about coming in at first. He wasn’t sure what it could do for him but once he started he came in for three or four hours a week and achieved excellent results.

“I’ve worked with about 10 people on the MC4C project and it’s given them important insight into the financial side of business.”