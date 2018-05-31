Full list of Leeds road closures for next week's AJ Bell World Triathlon

The AJ Bell World Triathlon will take place in Leeds next weekend, bringing with it a number of road closures.

The event will take place on June 9 and 10, with road closures in place across the city from Thursday, June 7 due to the arrival of broadcast vehicles.

Some car parks will be affected for an unspecified length of time on Friday, June 8 to accommodate the installation and securing of operational areas.

Here is the full list of road closures and the times they will be in force:

Thursday, June 7

7am - 6pm

Rossington Street

Friday, June 8

12pm - required

Mansion Lane Car Park, Tram Car Park, Lake Side Car Park

Saturday, June 9

5am - 6.50am

Rossington Street

5am - 1pm:

Princes Avenue, Park Avenue, West Avenue

6.50am - 7.30am:

The Headrow, Eastgate, Westgate, Park Row, Greek Street, East Parade, Park Square East, St Paul's Street, Central Street, Park Place, Queen Street, Park Square West, Calverley Street, Cookridge Street, Rossington Street

Sunday, June 10

Midnight - 10pm

The Headrow

Eastgate, Westgate, Park Row, Greek Street, East Parade, Park Square East, St Paul's Street, Central Street, Park Place, Queen Street, Park Square West, Calverley Street, Cookridge Street, Rossington Street

4am - 6pm

Mansion Lane, Street Lane, Stonegate Road, Meanwood Road, Grove Lane, Shaw Lane

4am - 12pm

Scott Hall Road (from Street Lane to Stainbeck Lane)

5am - 1.30pm

Princes Avenue, Lidgett Park Road, Old Park Road, Gledhow Lane, Thorn Lane, Gledhow Wood Road, Roundhay Road (northbound carriageway), Roseville Road (northbound carriageway), Regent Street (northbound carriageway), Gower Street, Bridge Street, Lady Lane, Vicar Lane

11am - 6pm

Shaw Lane, Otley Road, North Lane, Cardigan Road, Burley Road, Burley Street