Full winners from the 2018 Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards

The winners from this year’s Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards were revealed at York’s National Railways Museum.

East Yorkshire’s Heald were the big winners with two awards.

Here is the full list:

Lifetime Award - Barry Dodd

Award for best company with turnover of more than £50m - sponsor DLA Piper

Willerby Homes

Award for best company with turnover of between £10m and £50m - sponsor Grant Thornton

Twinkl

Award for best company with turnover of up to £10m

Heald

Innovation Award - sponsor Yorkshire Water

Production Park

Outstanding Employer -

Zenith

Apprenticeships - sponsor Engie

Bagnalls

Commercial Space - sponsor Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Yorkshire Events Centre

Diversity

Skipton Building Society

Entrepreneur - sponsor Leeds Beckett University

Michael Szlas - OTTY

Exporter

Sewtec

Paxman (special commendation)

Young Business of the Year - sponsor York Science Park

Clearly Scrumptious

Turnaround

Shine

Leadership Award - sponsor Office Monster

Debbie Heald - Heald

Technology Award - sponsor Sky Bet

Eqiniti Credit Services