Full winners from the 2018 Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards

The winners from this year’s Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards were revealed at York’s National Railways Museum.
East Yorkshire’s Heald were the big winners with two awards.
Here is the full list:
Lifetime Award - Barry Dodd
Award for best company with turnover of more than £50m - sponsor DLA Piper
Willerby Homes
Award for best company with turnover of between £10m and £50m - sponsor Grant Thornton
Twinkl
Award for best company with turnover of up to £10m
Heald
Innovation Award - sponsor Yorkshire Water
Production Park
Outstanding Employer -
Zenith
Apprenticeships - sponsor Engie
Bagnalls
Commercial Space - sponsor Doncaster Sheffield Airport
Yorkshire Events Centre
Diversity
Skipton Building Society
Entrepreneur - sponsor Leeds Beckett University
Michael Szlas - OTTY
Exporter
Sewtec
Paxman (special commendation)
Young Business of the Year - sponsor York Science Park
Clearly Scrumptious
Turnaround
Shine
Leadership Award - sponsor Office Monster
Debbie Heald - Heald
Technology Award - sponsor Sky Bet
Eqiniti Credit Services