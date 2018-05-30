Gallery: BBC period drama Gentleman Jack begins filming in Huddersfield

Actors in Georgian costume have been spotted on an historic Huddersfield street as filming starts on a new BBC drama.

Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle are among the stars of Gentleman Jack, which is set in the 1830s and tells the story of a wealthy Yorkshire woman who lived openly as a lesbian.

Anne Lister, who lived at Shibden Hall, near Halifax, had several same-sex relationships and wrote about them in special coded diaries which were hidden after her death and only re-discovered in the 1980s.

Gentleman Jack - a reference to her nickname - tells the story of her romance with another upper-class woman who was her travelling companion when Anne died from complications caused by an infected insect bite in eastern Europe.

Huddersfield’s Queen Street was transformed into a market scene from the late Georgian period at the weekend. Filming will take place at a number of locations in Yorkshire and in the Danish capital of Copenhagen.

