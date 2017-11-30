GALLERY: Beautiful photos of snow in the North York Moors

After several inches of snow settled on Whitby and the North York Moors overnight, photographer Ceri Oakes headed to Heartbeat country.

Her stunning picture-postcard images capture the winter beauty of the village of Goathland and the North York Moors Railway.

And MORE snow has been forecast for Thursday night and Friday morning.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "Between 11:00 Thu 30th and 10:00 Fri 1st Occasional heavy wintry showers are expected, mainly during Thursday afternoon and evening. 2-5 cm of snow may accumulate on ground above 100 m, primarily over Scotland and northeast England.



"Journey times may be longer by road, bus and rail. Icy stretches are also expected to form on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths or where showers cause wash off on treated roads, particularly during Thursday evening and Friday morning."